Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Earns NA Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their na rating on shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$66.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$59.00 price objective (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.25.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$59.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.55. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$38.06 and a 12 month high of C$64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,182.50.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

