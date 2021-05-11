Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$59.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 112.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.45. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$38.06 and a 52 week high of C$64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

