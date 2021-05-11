Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $502.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit