Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $502.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

