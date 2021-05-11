Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.75) EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $728.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Earnings History for Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit