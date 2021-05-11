Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

AEE traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 66,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,406. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

