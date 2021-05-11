American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 126,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.36% of American Express worth $408,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 279,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3,030.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.60. 144,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average is $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

