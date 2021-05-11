American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $568.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

APEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

