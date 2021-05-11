American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

AMT stock opened at $248.62 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

