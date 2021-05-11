American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $244.00 to $261.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.83.

AMT opened at $248.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.95. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

