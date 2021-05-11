Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Steven Dean Sells 100,000 Shares

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 542,950 shares in the company, valued at C$818,768.60.

Steven Dean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$138,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Steven Dean sold 9,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Steven Dean sold 700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$700.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

Amerigo Resources stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.60. 1,744,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,614. The company has a market cap of C$288.27 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

