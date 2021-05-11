Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

