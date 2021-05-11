Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

ADI opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

