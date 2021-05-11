Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 468,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.