Analysts Anticipate Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will announce $79.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.86 million and the highest is $89.00 million. Mack-Cali Realty posted sales of $72.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $331.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.34 million to $360.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $345.99 million, with estimates ranging from $309.53 million to $382.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:CLI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,806.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256 in the last ninety days. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.