Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.17 Million

Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report sales of $79.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.10 million. Plug Power reported sales of $40.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $463.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $518.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $740.06 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $785.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. 83,330,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,903,637. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

