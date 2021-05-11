Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of RC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 19,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,886. Ready Capital has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $747.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.