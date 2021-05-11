Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,703,000.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

