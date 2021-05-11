Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Earnings of -$2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($1.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($9.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.15) to ($7.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.13) to ($3.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after acquiring an additional 279,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 68,607 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $133.64. 218,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

