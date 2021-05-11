Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on Novan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.