Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hayward in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $25.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $169,000.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last three months.

Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

