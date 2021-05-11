Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ouster (OUST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ouster (NYSE: OUST) recently:

  • 5/11/2021 – Ouster is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/10/2021 – Ouster is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/5/2021 – Ouster is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/4/2021 – Ouster is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/13/2021 – Ouster is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/7/2021 – Ouster is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/7/2021 – Ouster is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Ouster stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. 1,211,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,219. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

