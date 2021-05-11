Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$6.10

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. ATB Capital raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

CPG traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.08. 6,019,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,720. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.37%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

