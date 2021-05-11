Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Price Target at C$9.34

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.79%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.