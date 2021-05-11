Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Target Price at $63.07

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 13.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,502,000 after acquiring an additional 236,058 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 28.2% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,192. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

