Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) PT at $328.82

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.67.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.78. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.