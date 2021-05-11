Analysts Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Target Price at $92.00

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,107. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,294,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. 111,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. Plexus has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $96.30. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

