Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chubb (CB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chubb (NYSE: CB):
- 5/5/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $187.00.
- 3/18/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CB traded down $6.07 on Tuesday, hitting $167.76. 3,457,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.75. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,360 shares of company stock worth $7,465,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
