Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Danone (BN)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Danone (EPA: BN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 4/21/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2021 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2021 – Danone was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2021 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/30/2021 – Danone was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/30/2021 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2021 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Danone was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Danone was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Danone was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BN opened at €57.58 ($67.74) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.19.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

