Analyzing Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Realty Income alerts:

This table compares Realty Income and Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.49 billion 16.91 $436.48 million $3.32 20.34 Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 13.10 $72.62 million $1.39 19.83

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Realty Income pays out 84.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Realty Income and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 5 7 1 2.69 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50

Realty Income currently has a consensus price target of $69.78, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 24.94% 3.96% 2.13% Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99%

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Realty Income on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.