Analyzing Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 AllianceBernstein 0 5 2 0 2.29

Silvercrest Asset Management Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential downside of 15.87%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Risk and Volatility

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.78% 18.47% 9.33% AllianceBernstein 7.33% 17.85% 17.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and AllianceBernstein’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $102.15 million 1.98 $8.65 million $1.17 11.97 AllianceBernstein $3.52 billion 1.25 $238.56 million $2.52 17.79

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats AllianceBernstein on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

