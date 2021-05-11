Antares Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Antares Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

ATRS opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $641.43 million, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,592. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 918.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 602,603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 543,430 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 30.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 41.8% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 106,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.