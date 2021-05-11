Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,559 shares of company stock worth $3,238,592. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $6,863,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

