Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.27.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $258.45 on Tuesday. AON has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day moving average of $217.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

