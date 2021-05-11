Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

NYSE AIT opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

