AppLovin (APP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APP stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

