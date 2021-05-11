AppLovin (APP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of APP stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $71.51.
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
