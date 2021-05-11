AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE APP opened at $55.50 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

