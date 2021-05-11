Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02.

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

AQST opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.47.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.