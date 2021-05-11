Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

AQST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

