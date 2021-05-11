Arbidex Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Arbidex has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $319.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arbidex has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00085925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00107612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.61 or 0.00791953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,263.32 or 0.09271002 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.