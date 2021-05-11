ArcBest Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

ArcBest has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

ARCB stock opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

