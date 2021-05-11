Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. Sells 37,628 Shares

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $363,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74.

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

