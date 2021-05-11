Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion.

NYSE ARNC traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 1,076,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last 90 days.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

