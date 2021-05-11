Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

ARCT stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 46,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,692. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $676.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

