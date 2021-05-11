Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,692. The firm has a market cap of $691.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ARCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

