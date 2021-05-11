Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCUS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE RCUS opened at $28.86 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

