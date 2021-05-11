Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 26,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,687,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

