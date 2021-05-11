Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $362.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $359.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $326.20 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $331.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average of $290.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,147 shares of company stock valued at $26,686,741 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

