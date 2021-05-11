Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $362.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $359.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $326.20 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $331.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average of $290.85.
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,147 shares of company stock valued at $26,686,741 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.