ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,506,000 after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,307,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,841,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 177,673 shares during the period.

ARKG stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $115.15.

