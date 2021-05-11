Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells $125,594.65 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Alan West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of Arrow Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,161,821.08.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

