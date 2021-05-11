Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 72.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

APAM opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

